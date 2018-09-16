Amazon 'pays vet bills after delivery driver knocks over Elizabeth Hurley's dog'

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress was said to be 'absolutely devastated' after the incident.

Letters Live Gala Dinner - London

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has been given a payout by Amazon after her pet dog was run over by a delivery driver, her sister has said.

Two-year-old Labrador Hector is said to have suffered a collapsed lung and broken leg in the incident at Miss Hurley’s Herefordshire estate last December.

The 53-year-old’s sister Katie Hurley told the Mail on Sunday the model was “absolutely devastated” at the time, and that the family feared their beloved pet would not pull through.

“The vet came and thankfully saved his life, which is miraculous,” she said. “We nearly lost him because of this man’s appalling driving.”

The family asked Amazon to pay the vet bills – reported to total £2,000 – but the firm initially refused, she added.

Amazon agreed to pay the bill “pretty quickly” after legal action was threatened, Katie said.

The company told the Mail that the van was contracted, but said the matter would be “resolved to the satisfaction of the customer”.

© Press Association 2018

