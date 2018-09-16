Brexit is a disaster and I would love to reverse it, says actress Celia Imrie

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Imrie has enjoyed a successful career on stage and screen.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 - London

Actress Celia Imrie has described Brexit as a “disaster” and said she would “love” to reverse it.

The 66-year-old star of films such as Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel said she feared losing the UK’s “friendship” with Europe as a result of Brexit.

She told the Press Association: “Who knows what’s going to happen? I think it’s a disaster, Brexit, if I’m allowed to say that.

“What I loved was being able to have the freedom to go through Europe. Some of my favourite productions ever have been French, or German, or Italian.

“We can learn so much from each other.”

Imrie added: “I don’t want us ever to lose our friendship with Europe. I’d love to reverse it, of course, absolutely. Fingers crossed.”

Imrie has enjoyed a successful career on stage and screen and won an Olivier Award in 2006 for her supporting role in Acorn Antiques: The Musical!

She is also known for her television work with the late comedian Victoria Wood, including the sitcom Dinnerladies.

© Press Association 2018

