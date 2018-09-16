Bafta chief says UK entertainment industry will 'thrive' post-Brexit

The UK entertainment industry will “thrive” post-Brexit, even if the country crashes out of the EU without a deal, a Bafta executive has said.

Critics of Brexit have warned of the possible implications of a no-deal departure, including a drastic fall in house prices and chaos at the country’s borders.

However, Chantal Rickards, Bafta’s chief executive in Los Angeles, is confident the entertainment industry will remain unscathed.

She told the Press Association: “Post-Brexit I think the world is going to be fine. The creatives will always find a way of working with each other.

“Creative talent crosses borders, climbs walls and makes sure there is a collaborative entity at the heart of it, so I think that whatever happens with Brexit the creative industry will thrive.”

She added: “Whether it’s deal or no deal, they will find a way of working that works for everybody.”

Ms Rickards was speaking at the annual Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party, which attracts some of the biggest names in entertainment from the UK and US as the industry gears up for awards season.

Stars including Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton and RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race attended ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, where the most prestigious awards in American television will be handed out.

Ms Rickards said it was important to bring together the talent from the UK and US to “give them a great cup of tea, a cucumber sandwich and a glass of champagne and just get them to enjoy being together”.

She added: “What Bafta’s aim to do here is to make sure there’s an easy flow of talent both on screen and behind the camera, working together collaboratively between the two countries.”

