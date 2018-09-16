Simon Cowell: I see things in a more positive light now I'm a father

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Four-year-old Eric goes to see his father as he sits on the judging panel.

X Factor 2017 - London

Simon Cowell gets gooey on The X Factor – when his young son Eric clambers on to his lap.

The four-year-old walks up to see his father on the judging panel.

He puts the mic in his mouth before shaking hands and high-fiving fellow judge Louis Tomlinson.

“Oh my goodness, give me a kiss. Love you,” proud Cowell, 58, tells his son.

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell
Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

Afterwards, One Direction star Tomlinson tells his X Factor boss it was “nice to see you like that”.

And Cowell reveals: “It has been the best thing in my life. You know why? Because I see everything through a more positive light now. It’s as simple as that.”

Sunday’s show sees a hotel singer from Essex and a 32-year-old teacher attempt to wow the judges.

When husband and wife Robbie Williams and Ayda Field disagree about an act, Field tells the audience to boo her other half, saying: “I don’t think the booing was loud enough. Can you guys do that again?”

The X Factor continues at 8pm on ITV on Sunday.

