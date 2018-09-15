X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson gives former One Direction hopeful second chance

Tom Richards first auditioned for the show in the same year as Tomlison and his bandmates.

X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson has given a singer who was considered as a possible member of his band One Direction a second chance at the big time.

Tom Richards, 24, from South Wales, first auditioned for the singing show in 2010, the same year that Tomlinson and his platinum-selling bandmates were put together as a group.

Wedding singer Richards, who previously reached the judges’ houses stage of the competition aged 16, even suggested ahead of his latest audition that there was a “slight possibility” he could have been chosen to be in the boy band.

The Welshman initially tied to impress head judge Simon Cowell, Tomlinson, former Take That star Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field with a rendition of James Bay’s Let It Go.

However, Cowell interrupted what Richards described as the biggest moment of his life, saying everything about his audition felt “over thought” and unnatural.

Richards was given a second opportunity to sing and belted a cover of Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s Skin.

Cowell was unmoved, saying he would not know what to do with Richards’ style as a mentor.

Williams and Field praised the singer’s desire and hunger to progress in the competition, leaving it down to Tomlinson to cast the deciding vote.

Tomlinson said: “I’m finding this really difficult because obviously we auditioned together and there’s a personal element there.

“I thought it was a good audition but it didn’t feel 100% authentic. I can only say what I feel and I’m sorry.

“But here’s the thing. If you get this chance, one thing you’ve got to take note of is how to really be original. Look Tom, I want to give a yes.”

A tearful Tom told the show’s host Dermot O’Leary his audition felt like reliving his heartache in 2010 all over again. He promised to “pull out all the stops for the next round”.

Watch Tom's audition below:

Tomlinson was more convinced by 20-year-old Georgia Burgess, who works in temporary recruitment.

He described her performance of The Jackson 5’s Who’s Loving You as the best he had seen during the audition stage so far.

Watch Georgia's audition below:

Also through to the next round was youth worker Armstrong Miller. The 23-year-old church singer said he had a difficult childhood after moving out of his family home aged 13.

He floored the judges with an acoustic reworking of Breaking Free from the hit US TV series High School Musical.

Cowell said: “I’ve heard so many songs over and over again and I love it when someone takes a song and turns it around. It took on a completely different meaning to me.”

Watch Armstrong's audition below:

Carpenter Ricky John, 37, also provided an emotional moment when his version of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come earned him a spot in the next round.

John, who was homeless for eight years, appeared to be struggling with a throat problem and faltered as he sang.

He was able hold it together, with Tomlison saying “I think you just changed your life today.”

Watch Ricky's audition below:

