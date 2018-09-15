Steve Coogan and Daisy Lowe watch Alexa Chung's catwalk show

Steve Coogan and Daisy Lowe watch Alexa Chung's catwalk show15th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
Comedian Steve Coogan and model Daisy Lowe supported Alexa Chung as she showcased her designs in her first London Fashion Week show.
The model, 34, who has been a familiar face on the front row over the years, launched her own label last year.
She has now shown off her new collection against a backdrop of tall wooden panels with geometric shapes cut into them.
The theme of the show was Arrivals and Departures, with Chung saying she was inspired by the clothes worn in airports.
Outfits included shiny vinyl coats, boiler suits and safari style jackets.
Chung has described airports as “a fascinating environment to people-watch in and a rich starting point for an array of clothes”.
Victoria Beckham makes her London Fashion Week debut on Sunday.
