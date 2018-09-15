Steve Coogan and Daisy Lowe watch Alexa Chung's catwalk show

15th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Chung has been a familiar face on the front row over the years.

Alexa Chung Catwalk - London Fashion Week September 2018

Comedian Steve Coogan and model Daisy Lowe supported Alexa Chung as she showcased her designs in her first London Fashion Week show.

Steve Coogan on the front row during Alexa Chung's show
Steve Coogan on the front row during Alexa Chung’s show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The model, 34, who has been a familiar face on the front row over the years, launched her own label last year.

Model Daisy Lowe at Alexa Chung’s show (Vianney Le Caer/AP/Press Association Images)

She has now shown off her new collection against a backdrop of tall wooden panels with geometric shapes cut into them.

The theme of the show was Arrivals and Departures, with Chung saying she was inspired by the clothes worn in airports.

Outfits included shiny vinyl coats, boiler suits and safari style jackets.

A model on the catwalk during the Alexa Chung London Fashion Week show
A model on the catwalk during the Alexa Chung London Fashion Week show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
A model on the catwalk during the Alex Chung London Fashion Week SS19 show
A model on the catwalk during the Alex Chung London Fashion Week SS19 show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Chung has described airports as “a fascinating environment to people-watch in and a rich starting point for an array of clothes”.

Victoria Beckham makes her London Fashion Week debut on Sunday.

