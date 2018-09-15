Matthew Perry in hospital for three months following bowel surgery

15th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He played Chandler Bing in Friends.

London Evening Standard British Film Awards - Press Room - London

Friends star Matthew Perry revealed he has spent three months in hospital following surgery to repair a ruptured bowel.

Last month, a spokeswoman for the actor, 49, said he under went an operation in Los Angeles and was “grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals”.

On Friday, Perry tweeted to say he was still in hospital.

He said: “Three months in a hospital bed. Check.”

A punctured bowel – or gastrointestinal perforation –  can occur along any point in the wall of the gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach, small intestine and large intestine.

Symptoms include severe abdominal pain.

Perry found fame in the 1990s while starring as Chandler Bing in classic US sitcom Friends.

Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, Perry was one of the most recognisable faces on TV.

Friends ended in 2004, but fans rejoiced when all 10 series were brought to Netflix in January this year.

Perry previously said he would not want to take part in a Friends reunion because it would “ruin” the sitcom’s ending.

© Press Association 2018

