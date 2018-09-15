Kim Kardashian West shares snap of daughter Chicago with cousins True and Stormi

15th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The picture has been liked more than three million times on Instagram.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West shared a rare picture of her daughter Chicago posing with her cousins True and Stormi.

Chicago, the eldest of the trio at eight months, was sat alongside True, who was born in April, and seven-month-old Stormi.

True is Khloe Kardashian’s first child with her basketball player partner Tristan Thompson while Stormi is Kylie Jenner’s daughter with the rapper Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram

💕 The Triplets 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian West captioned the picture: “The Triplets.” Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, commented on the post, “Give me one of them” while Jenner, 21, left four love heart eye emojis.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared what is believed to be the first picture of Stormi and Chicago together.

She posted an image to Instagram showing the pair lying next to each other while wearing matching pink pyjamas.

Jenner captioned the picture: “Slumber party.” It has been liked more than seven million times.

© Press Association 2018

