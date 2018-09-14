Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joke about The Voice in wedding anniversary posts

The couple are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

TV presenter and model Chrissy Teigen has joked that her husband John Legend joining the US version of The Voice overshadowed the launch of her product line with department store Target in a wedding anniversary post to the singer.

Teigen, 32, shared a picture on her Instagram profile of the couple on their wedding day in Como, Italy, five years ago.

In a caption next to the photo the Lip Sync Battle host wrote: “12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married.

“We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created.

“But you are an asshole for releasing your Voice news on my Target launch day, for real.”

Legend, who won an Emmy award last week for his work as a TV producer on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, will join fellow singers Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as a coach on the American version of the singing competition.

In a subsequent post on his own Instagram profile, Legend responded to Teigen’s quip with a joke of his own.

The singer wrote: “What can I say on a day like today? I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I’ve known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we’ve brought into this world.

“But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at Target.”

Legend added: “I’m so proud of everything you’ve done in your career and how much joy you bring to people’s lives.”

The couple met on the set of the video for Legend’s 2007 song Stereo. Legend dedicated his US number one single All Of Me to Teigen.

They have two children together, two-year-old daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore who arrived in May.

