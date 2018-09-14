From Craig to Isabelle - previous winners of Big Brother

The last series of Big Brother begins on Friday, after Channel 5 announced it would no longer be producing the reality TV show, or its celebrity counterpart.

These are the previous winners of the series, which first aired 18 years ago:

– Craig Phillips

The Liverpool builder was the first winner of Big Brother in 2000. At that time the show was broadcast by Channel 4.

Phillips gave away his £70,000 prize to fund an operation for a friend. He went on to appear in several TV series.

– Brian Dowling

The Irish air steward won Big Brother in 2001 and went on to a TV career.

Dowling, who also won Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, famously clashed with Jim Davidson on Hell’s Kitchen in 2007.

He was announced as host of the Channel 5 run of Big Brother in 2011 and was replaced by Emma Willis two years later.

Kate Lawler was the public’s choice in 2002 (Yui Mok/PA)

– Kate Lawler

The public’s choice in 2002, Lawler was the first female winner of Big Brother. She has since become a DJ.

– Cameron Stout

The Scottish fish trader was the winner of Big Brother 4 in 2003, which was at the time branded “the most boring” by fans.

– Nadia Almada

Born in Portugal as Jorge Leodoro, Almada became the first transgender winner of the reality series in 2004. She went on to appear in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in addition to Ultimate Big Brother.

– Anthony Hutton

The straight hairdresser from Consett in County Durham is best remembered for his memorable bromance inside the house with gay hairdresser Craig Coates.

He also sparked controversy with a romp in the swimming pool with housemate Makosi Musambasi in 2005.

– Pete Bennett

The Brighton singer, who has Tourette’s syndrome, was the bookies’ favourite to win from the night of the launch in 2006.

During his time in the house, he became close to popular fellow contestant Nikki Grahame. They dated for a while before calling it a day.

Brian Belo leaves the house as the winner of Big Brother (Joel Ryan/PA)

– Brian Belo

The genial contestant from Essex made a name for himself after claiming he had never heard of William Shakespeare.

Belo won the 2007 series and went on to appear in numerous TV series, including Harry Hill’s TV Burp.

– Rachel Rice

The Welsh trainee teacher proved nice people can finish first in 2008.

– Sophie Reade

The glamour model showed she was game by changing her name by deed poll to Dogface in the first week of the 2009 run.

– Josie Gibson

The Bristol financial sales rep rose to fame in 2010 after winning the last series of Big Brother to be screened on Channel 4. She enjoyed a short-lived relationship with housemate John James Parton.

– Aaron Allard-Morgan

The Weston-super-Mare contract manager won the first series of the Channel 5 incarnation in 2011.

– Luke Anderson

Born Laura Anderson in South Africa, the married chef from Wales became the second transgender winner in 2012.

– Sam Evans

The Welsh stockroom assistant won Big Brother in 2013. He beat Dexter Koh to claim the £100,000 prize after 68 days in the house.

– Helen Wood

The Bolton beautician achieved notoriety before she even entered the Big Brother house in 2014 due to a reported encounter with Wayne Rooney. Wood won the series despite some fans objecting to her brash personality.

Chloe Wilburn won in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

– Chloe Wilburn

The office administrator from Doncaster was the winner in 2015. She reportedly returned to her job at a call centre after winning £116,100 on Big Brother, and now sells medicinal cannabis for a living.

– Jason Burrill

The wannabe actor from Brighton worked as a body double in Hollywood movies, including Guardians Of The Galaxy, before entering the Big Brother house in 2016. Since his big win, Burrill claims to have made millions by investing his prize money in the property market.

– Isabelle Warburton

Last year’s winner was 21-year-old Isabelle from Warrington, who joined the house a few weeks into the series in 2017. She proved a controversial addition, due to a previous tryst with one of the other housemates, Kieran Lee, and her row with fellow contestant Lotan Carter led to his decision to quit the house early.

