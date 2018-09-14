Calvin Harris and Sam Smith hold off Kanye West to stay number one

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have held off competition from Kanye West to stay number one on the UK singles charts with their song Promises.

US rapper West posted his best first week appearance on the chart for nine years with this week’s highest new entry I Love It at number three, a collaboration with fellow MC Lil Pump. Run This Town with Jay-Z and Rihanna previously debuted at number one in September 2009.

It was not enough to dethrone Scottish DJ Harris and singer Smith, who stayed top by a clear margin of 8,000 units over US producer Benny Blanco’s Eastside in second place.

Kanye West is new at number three on this week’s singles chart with I Love It (PA)

Promises logged its strongest sales and streaming week yet with 63,000 combined sales, according to the official charts company.

House duo Loud Luxury’s Body rises one place to a new peak of number four while Tyga and Offset’s track Taste is up three places to number five, a new personal best for both rappers.

There is no change at the top of the albums chart either with Eminem’s record-breaking album Kamikaze denying the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman and Sir Paul McCartney.

The rapper became the first artist to score nine consecutive number one albums in the UK last week.

Sir Paul McCartney’s new album Egypt Station is the highest new entry on the albums chart (Ian West/PA)

Former Beatle McCartney’s 18th solo release Egypt Station is the highest new entry at number three and was the week’s best-selling record in physical formats.

There are also new entries in the top 10 for 1970s glam rock band T-Rex who land at number eight with their box set Gold. Just behind is Paul Simon’s In The Blue Light at number 10, a collection of re-recordings of lesser known songs from his extensive back catalogue.

Rock band Spiritualized narrowly miss out on their first top 10 record for 17 years with And Nothing Hurt at number 11 while US rock band Clutch are new at 13 with Book Of Bad Decisions – their highest charting record in the UK to date.

US rapper Mac Miller’s music also re-entered the chart following his death last week at the age of 26. Miller’s album Swimming is at 17 this week, up 20 places from its previous high of 37 when it was released in August.

© Press Association 2018