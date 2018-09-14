Reality TV star Josie Gibson gives birth to baby boy Reggie-James

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Big Brother winner thanked inventor Sir James Dyson for helping build the neonatal ward her child is on.

Josie Gibson pregnant

Reality TV star Josie Gibson has announced she has given birth to a son and named him Reggie-James.

The 2010 Big Brother winner revealed she gave birth to her first child last Sunday after going into labour during a baby shower.

The 33-year-old TV star, who is in a relationship with property developer Terry, opted for a cesarean delivery.

Gibson shared a picture on Instagram of her baby lying concealed in a bed on a neonatal ward in Bath’s Royal United Hospital.

Apologies to all those people I have yet to thank and get back to. I have been in a crazy little bubble and not really with it. My waters broke at my Baby shower last Wednesday and one thing lead to another…. we are delighted to announce we have a beautiful very little baby boy with the loveliest little soul. He came out of the Sunroof on Sunday 09/09/2018 (love his birth date) at 6.35 by the best surgeons and @ruhbath staff. I always felt in super safe hands. We have since been staying at the @dyson NICU ward at @ruhbath where the nurses and midwives have been super heroes. I watch them every day, how dedicated, passionate and busy they work on their 12 hour shifts and it puts me to shame. They are truly amazing. I would like to Thank Mr @dyson and his family for helping build such an amazing NICU ward. What a lovely lovely man and what a legacy. Reggie-James will be home soon enough. Thank you @ruhbath #nicu #nicunurse #ruhbath #bath #prembabies #dyson #pregancyannouncement #newbaby #dysonNICU #neonatal #neonatalnurse #neonatalcare #nicubaby

Next to the picture Gibson wrote: “Apologies to all those people I have yet to thank and get back to. I have been in a crazy little bubble and not really with it.

“My waters broke at my Baby shower last Wednesday and one thing lead to another. We are delighted to announce we have a beautiful very little baby boy with the loveliest little soul.

“He came out of the Sunroof on Sunday 09/09/2018 (love his birth date) at 6.35 by the best surgeons and Royal United Hospital Bath staff. I always felt in super safe hands.”

Gibson went on to thank inventor Sir James Dyson, whose charitable foundation donated money towards the construction of the neonatal care unit at the hospital where Reggie-James has been staying since his birth.

Gibson wrote: We have since been staying at the Dyson NICU ward at Royal United Hospital where the nurses and midwives have been super heroes.

“I watch them every day, how dedicated, passionate and busy they work on their 12 hour shifts and it puts me to shame. They are truly amazing.

“I would like to Thank Mr Dyson and his family for helping build such an amazing NICU ward. What a lovely, lovely man and what a legacy. Reggie-James will be home soon enough. Thank you.”

Gibson was told she is expecting a boy live on ITV daytime show Loose Women, after she had a scan on the programme.

Since her win on Big Brother and then the Ultimate Big Brother series later in 2010, Gibson has released fitness DVDs and appeared on other TV programmes, including The Jump.

© Press Association 2018

