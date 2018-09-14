Rapper Kanye West previews new music on Instagram

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The hip hop star posted a short video of himself in the studio featuring a previously unheard recording.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Show - New York

US rapper Kanye West has previewed what appears to be new music on social media.

West, 41, uploaded a short video to his Instagram profile which saw him driving in a white sports car and working on a track in a recording studio.

The clip’s soundtrack was a previously unheard recording featuring West’s falsetto vocals and the producer’s customary use of the auto-tune vocal effect.

It is unclear whether the music will be used for a West solo release or for a recording project with another artist.

The husband of reality star Kim Kardashian West released his eighth solo album Ye in June. 

He also recently produced a series of albums known as the “Wyoming sessions”, including for fellow rapper Nas, singer Teyana Taylor.

As part of the recording session in a secluded studio in the mountainous US state, West made an album called Kids See Ghosts with another rap star Kid Cudi.

In a tweet last week West suggest that he was working on a sequel to his 2011 collaboration album with Jay-Z, Watch The Throne. 

West wrote in the post: “Throne 2 coming soon.”

West was pictured in a Chicago recording studio with Chance The Rapper last month.

He revealed in an interview on a local radio station that the pair were working together on Chance’s follow-up to his Grammy Award-wining album Coloring Book.

© Press Association 2018

