Interior of Big Brother house for final series revealed

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The house has been transformed just days after the end of the Celebrity series.

The interior of the final Big Brother house has been revealed as Channel 5 announces the show is being axed.

Just days after the finale of Celebrity Big Brother, the house has been transformed once again to host its final contestants.

Channel 5 announced that the forthcoming series, due to launch on Friday, will be the last.

It has been given a complete makeover since Ryan Thomas walked out of the Borehamwood property.

Big Brother house
The numbered beds (Channel 5)

As Channel 5 announced the end of the series in a tweet, saying “this game must end”, the decor is designed to remind contestants that they are part of a game.

Big Brother house
The lounge (Channel 5)

Numbered and tightly arranged beds give the impression of a prison, and slogans such as “live by the swords” adorn the walls of the sprawling house.

Big Brother house
Outside area of the house (Channel 5)

The bathroom features a huge symbolic mural of a rat crawling down the wall, with the painted advice to “wash your back”.

Big Brother house
The distinctive stairs for entering – and exiting – the house (Channel 5)

There are other messages to contestants around the house, saying “big brother needs you” and “all dressed up, nowhere to go”.

A gaming table has been set up for housemates, in keeping with the theme of the final “game”, which will be ending after this series.

You can watch the Big Brother: Live Launch on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player tonight(14/09) at 9pm 

© Press Association 2018

