Peter Andre dons angel's wings for new role

Peter Andre unveils a new look – as the Teen Angel in Grease.

The singer will appear in the new stage production choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Grease the musical originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway a year later.

Peter Andre as the Teen Angel in a new production of Grease (Hugo Glendinning/PA)

The 1978 film adaptation, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, made famous songs such as Summer Nights and Greased Lightnin’.

Frankie Avalon played the Teen Idol in the film, appearing as a figment of character Frenchie’s imagination.

Andre will appear in Leeds, Southend-on-Sea, Sunderland, Birmingham, Leicester, Dublin, Oxford and Bromley next year in some but not all of the performances.

He told BBC Breakfast that playing “a Teen Angel at 45 is great” and joked: “I’m really excited about flying in.”

