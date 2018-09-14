Peter Andre dons angel's wings for new role

Peter Andre dons angel's wings for new role14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
The singer will appear in a new stage production of Grease, choreographed by Arlene Phillips.
Peter Andre unveils a new look – as the Teen Angel in Grease.
The singer will appear in the new stage production choreographed by Arlene Phillips.
Grease the musical originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway a year later.
The 1978 film adaptation, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, made famous songs such as Summer Nights and Greased Lightnin’.
Frankie Avalon played the Teen Idol in the film, appearing as a figment of character Frenchie’s imagination.
Andre will appear in Leeds, Southend-on-Sea, Sunderland, Birmingham, Leicester, Dublin, Oxford and Bromley next year in some but not all of the performances.
He told BBC Breakfast that playing “a Teen Angel at 45 is great” and joked: “I’m really excited about flying in.”
