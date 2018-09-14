Peter Andre dons angel's wings for new role

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The singer will appear in a new stage production of Grease, choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards - London

Peter Andre unveils a new look – as the Teen Angel in Grease.

The singer will appear in the new stage production choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Grease the musical originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway a year later.

Peter Andre as the Teen Angel in a new production of Grease
Peter Andre as the Teen Angel in a new production of Grease (Hugo Glendinning/PA)

The 1978 film adaptation, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, made famous songs such as Summer Nights and Greased Lightnin’.

Frankie Avalon played the Teen Idol in the film, appearing as a figment of character Frenchie’s imagination.

Andre will appear in Leeds, Southend-on-Sea, Sunderland, Birmingham, Leicester, Dublin, Oxford and Bromley next year in some but not all of the performances.

He told BBC Breakfast that playing “a Teen Angel at 45 is great” and joked: “I’m really excited about flying in.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant