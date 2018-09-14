Dani Dyer makes London Fashion Week appearance

She was promoting a campaign for hair care brand Mark Hill.

Dani Dyer made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week as she took part in a guerilla-style stunt.

The Love Island winner posed for photos outside the show space on London’s Strand alongside social media influencers brandishing placards emblazoned with the worlds #TheManeEvent.

Dani Dyer (centre) helps to kick start Mark Hill’s #TheManeEvent campaign outside the LFW show space (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The event was designed to publicise a campaign for haircare brand Mark Hill.

Dyer arrived dressed in a pale pink dress and studded stiletto heels.

Dani Dyer (PA)

The appearance had been teased on Mark Hill’s Instagram account in a video that showed a flashing image of Dyer and the words “Something big is happening”.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny, won the ITV2 dating show alongside boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were all together at the TV Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

The trio were recently seen spending time together at the TV Choice Awards, where the star won the best soap actor gong for his role as Mick Carter.

© Press Association 2018