Dani Dyer makes London Fashion Week appearance

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She was promoting a campaign for hair care brand Mark Hill.

Dani Dyer - London Fashion Week September 2018

Dani Dyer made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week as she took part in a guerilla-style stunt.

The Love Island winner posed for photos outside the show space on London’s Strand alongside social media influencers brandishing placards emblazoned with the worlds #TheManeEvent.

Dani Dyer
Dani Dyer (centre) helps to kick start Mark Hill’s #TheManeEvent campaign outside the LFW show space (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The event was designed to publicise a campaign for haircare brand Mark Hill.

Dyer arrived dressed in a pale pink dress and studded stiletto heels.

Dani Dyer
Dani Dyer (PA)

The appearance had been teased on Mark Hill’s Instagram account in a video that showed a flashing image of Dyer and the words “Something big is happening”.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny, won the ITV2 dating show alongside boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham
Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were all together at the TV Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

The trio were recently seen spending time together at the TV Choice Awards, where the star won the best soap actor gong for his role as Mick Carter.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore
[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries