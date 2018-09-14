Danny Dyer joins Nativity! The Musical

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He will appear on stage in December.

TV Choice Awards 2018 - London

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has signed up to appear in Nativity! The Musical.

The actor will join comic Jo Brand in a London run of the show.

Dyer, who recently won a Best Soap Actor award, will play The Hollywood Producer and Brand will appear as The Critic.

They will both appear at the London run of the production at the Eventim Apollo, in Hammersmith, in December.

Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders, was recently honoured at the TV Choice Awards.

And he later joked: “I would like to believe that I got this award for being a blinding actor, but it’s probably because my daughter Dani won Love Island.”

Dyer and Brand will appear at The Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, from December 19 to December 31.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[WATCH] CBB winner Ryan Thomas reunites with daughter Scarlett in ADORABLE video
[WATCH] CBB winner Ryan Thomas reunites with daughter Scarlett in ADORABLE video

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant

Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries
Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way