Sally Field to star in Arther Miller classic at the Old Vic

Sally Field will star in a new production of the “incandescent” Arthur Miller play All My Sons.

She will appear alongside Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan in the revival of the controversial 1947 “masterpiece” examining the American dream.

The play will be staged at the Old Vic, which has announced an upcoming season that includes a double-bill by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Miller.

A scathing exploration of capitalism in the US, The American Clock is also set top feature set to feature in 2019 which artistic director at the Old Vic, Matthew Warchus, hopes will be a “thrilling and original piece of theatre.

Playwright Arthur Miller with wife Marilyn Monroe (PA)

He added: “In an adjacent and complimentary production, I am also delighted to be presenting Miller’s incandescent classic All My Sons, with the extraordinary line-up of Jeremy Herrin directing American icons Sally Field and Bill Pullman, together with UK stars Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan, in what I predict will be an unforgettable production of a true twentieth century masterpiece.”

Oscar-winning Field will appear in All My Sons in April 2019. The play was first performed in the heated atmosphere of McCarthy-era America, which saw Miller among the artists targeted amid anti-Communist paranoia.

The Old Vic is also offering a world premiere of British playwright Lucy Prebble’s work, A Very Expensive Poison, which takes a topical look at a high-profile poisoning on UK soil.

Before these new productions, a specially-commissioned work to mark 100 year since the Armistice, Remembrance features a series of monologues.

A Christmas Carol will run over the festive period, and the Old Vic has announced it will stage an adaption of the film Local Hero, featuring a famous soundtrack by Mark Knopfler.

The run of All My Sons will begin at the Old Vic on April 15.

