Aladdin to make way for Mary Poppins musical in West End

The long-running Aladdin stage show will be replaced by a new production of Mary Poppins in the West End.

Aladdin will end its three-year run at the Prince Edward Theatre in Soho, but another magical Disney tale will take its place.

Mary Poppins will return to the theatre where it had its original run, with Zizi Strallen starring as the beloved nanny.

The stage musical, produced by Disney and Cameron Mackintosh, is based on the stories of PL Travers and the classic 1964 film.

Mackintosh said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing the internationally acclaimed new staging of Pamela Travers’ magical stories back to London in the autumn of 2019.

“Its story of the importance of family is at the heart of the show and the reason why this iconic British nanny remains irresistibly timeless and popular the world over.”

Performer Charlie Stemp will star as chimney sweep Bert in the West End production, which has returned to London after touring internationally.

The show has been seen by around 11 million people worldwide since its original three-year London run began in 2004.

Tickets for the show go on sale in January 2019, and Aladdin will end its run in August.

