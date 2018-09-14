Strictly Come Dancing's Danny John-Jules: My legs are like lead

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The 57-year-old has been partnered with dancing professional Amy Dowden on the BBC1 show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Red Dwarf and Death In Paradise star Danny John-Jules says his “legs are like lead” as he rehearses for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 57-year-old has been partnered with dancing professional Amy Dowden on the BBC1 show.

He told Good Morning Britain: “As you can imagine, being the oldest one in the show my legs are just like lead.

“People say, ‘You look so fit’. But it’s the difference between kicking around a football in the garden with your son and playing a celebrity football match, and everyone always gets injured in those.

This year's Strictly stars
This year’s Strictly stars (BBC/Guy Levy)

“It all starts next week and I’ve been told in my manor that I’m not to return if I embarrass them.”

Asked about a tweet he had written, before he signed up to the show, in which he said “they always get rid of the black guy first”, he replied: “I can bring out a lot of tweets where I have promoted the show quite handsomely!”

Newsreader Kate Silverton, Capital Breakfast show host Vick Hope, fashion guru Susannah Constantine, TV presenter Katie Piper, Blue singer-turned-soap star Lee Ryan, CBeebies star Dr Ranj Singh and YouTuber Joe Sugg are among the contestants signed up to Strictly this year.

The show returns to BBC1 on Saturday September 22.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant
Katie Price is BANNED from the school gates after foul-mouthed rant

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

[WATCH] CBB winner Ryan Thomas reunites with daughter Scarlett in ADORABLE video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries