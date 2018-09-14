Beyonce posts emotional message as On The Run II tour nears its end

Beyonce shared an emotional message with fans as her On The Run II tour with Jay-Z nears its end.

The singer, who turned 37 earlier this month, has 10 dates left with her rapper husband before finishing in October.

It is the first time the couple have toured together since 2014.

Ahead of a performance in New Orleans on Thursday, Beyonce shared a picture of her and Jay-Z on stage.

It was captioned: “Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII. I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world.”

Since kicking off the tour in London in June, the couple have released a surprise joint album – titled Everything Is Love – under the name of The Carters, a reference to their real married names.

To mark her birthday on September 4, Beyonce reflected on a “monumental year”. She had given birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017 and was already mother to daughter Blue Ivy, six.

On her website, she wrote: “At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.

“And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.

“This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”

Referring to her devoted fans, who are known as the Beyhive, she added: “I love you, hive.”

The On The Run II tour is set to end on October 4 after a show in Seattle, the 48th and final of the tour.

