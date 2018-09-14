Kanye West shares video of North singing Drake's All My Feelings

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

West and Drake have been involved in an ongoing feud.

Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kanye West posted a video to Instagram of his daughter North singing Drake’s hit song All My Feelings.

West, who rejoined the photo-sharing app on Tuesday, shared a clip of the five-year-old singing the viral tune, including the chorus which begins, “Kiki, do you love me?”.

It comes after West apologised to Drake over their ongoing feud sparked by a Pusha T song which alleged the Canadian rapper did not write his own songs.

West produced the track and the album it was on. On September 5, West, 41, tweeted a picture of Drake performing and captioned it: “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew.

“I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

He then addressed their feud, writing: “I understand where the confusion started.

“Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place… We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with (Kid) Cudi at our office.

“Since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

Drake is yet to publicly respond to West’s apology.

