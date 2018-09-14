Cynthia Nixon fails in bid to become governor of New York

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She was defeated by Andrew Cuomo.

Cynthia Nixon supports legalisation of marijuana

Cynthia Nixon has failed in her bid to become the governor of New York.

The former Sex And The City actress, who played Miranda Hobbes in the hit show, was defeated by the incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who won the Democratic Party nomination for a third term.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, Mr Cuomo held a commanding lead in the polls and Nixon was unable to spring an upset in Thursday’s primary.

Election 2018 Governor Nixon
Cynthia Nixon has failed in her bid to become the governor of New York (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Nixon, who was hoping to cross the well-trodden path between showbusiness and political office, had run on a progressive platform to the left of her rival.

Her policies included legalising marijuana and abolishing ICE, a federal body in charge of identifying and removing undocumented immigrants throughout the US.

Mr Cuomo, whose father, Mario, was also governor of New York, had far greater financial resources than his rival and dismissed Nixon as inexperienced.

Nixon, 52, had received endorsements from fellow celebrities, including her Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the hours before the polls closed, Nixon received two further celebrity endorsements, with the rapper Cardi B and actress Lena Dunham urging their fans to vote for her.

Mr Cuomo, 60, will face Republican candidate Marc Molinaro and independent Stephanie Miner during November’s election.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[WATCH] CBB winner Ryan Thomas reunites with daughter Scarlett in ADORABLE video
[WATCH] CBB winner Ryan Thomas reunites with daughter Scarlett in ADORABLE video

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland