Su Pollard's curtains were set on fire during Through The Keyhole filming

14th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Keith Lemon confessed that the accident happened when a light was placed too close to her drapes.

Alien: Covenant Premiere - London

Keith Lemon has revealed Su Pollard’s curtains were accidentally set on fire while he was filming an episode of Through The Keyhole at her house.

The TV star has hosted the series, which goes inside the homes of celebrities, since it was revived in 2013.

Lemon, real name is Leigh Francis, said the mishap happened due to some unfortunate lighting placement.

Su Pollard
Su Pollard was given new curtains after the mishap (Ian West/PA)

He told The Jonathan Ross Show: “We were in Su Pollard’s house and we accidentally set fire to her curtains and that wasn’t for the show, it was because we put the lights too close to the curtains.

“Then we had to tell her we’d burnt the curtains down. She was a lovely woman. She got some new curtains.”

He told Ross: “A lot of people ask me whose house would I like to do and I always say your name. I like seeing all your magic tricks. You collect such interesting things.”

However, Lemon said he would never participate in his own shows, telling the host: “I wouldn’t go on Celebrity Juice and I wouldn’t let anyone in my house.”

Lemon’s panel show Celebrity Juice will be without a team captain when Holly Willoughby travels to Australia later this year to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and he jokingly asked Ross to fill in, saying: “What are you doing on Wednesdays? We could put a wig on you.”

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby will miss Celebrity Juice when she is in Australia (Ian West/PA)

Lemon also spoke to the chat show host about his experience of an attempted mugging earlier this year.

In July he wrote on Twitter: “Cheers to @Melvinodoom for the lift home. So crazy that some moped scum bag tried to steel my gold look Casio watch off my wrist.

“Ding bats I hope they fall off and hurt their bodies. Wrong dude I’m not jay z. I don’t have no naughty watch.”

He told the show: “It was sunny, I had my arm hanging out (of the window). Someone was pulling my arm.

“I thought it was someone asking for a photograph… You do get people asking for pictures. I was ready to (pose for a photo). It was a man trying to steal my watch.”

The Jonathan Ross show is on ITV on Saturday at 9.40pm.

© Press Association 2018

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics