Emma Stone and Justin Theroux appear at Maniac world premiere in London

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Netflix series also stars Jonah Hill.

Maniac World Premiere - London

Hollywood stars Emma Stone and Justin Theroux have appeared at the world premiere of their new Netflix series Maniac at London’s Southbank Centre.

Academy Award-winning actress Stone, 29, and Theroux, 47, posed for photographs and signed autographs for fans ahead of the screening.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone attends the Maniac World Premiere at the Southbank Centre, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The dark comedy sees Stone and Oscar nominee Jonah Hill play two strangers who participate in a radical pharmaceutical trial held by Theroux’ character, inventor Dr James K Mantleray.

Mantleray claims his treatment can permanently repair mental illness or heartbreak and has no side effects.

Stone, who wore a red top and black trousers to the screening, previously starred alongside Hill in teen comedy film Superbad in 2007.

Hill was not present at the screening but Stone said it was great to be reunited with him on-screen.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone signs fans’ autographs at the premiere (Victoria Jones/PA)

Stone said: “We had kept in touch throughout that whole time so to get to look across and see you’re shooting scenes with him again was really wonderful.

“I mean of course we reminisced, but it was also so great to play five such different characters with each other throughout. It was like doing five different stories in one.”

Justin Theroux at Maniac World Premiere
Justin Theroux poses for a selfie with a fan (Victoria Jones/PA)

Joining the actors at the event was the show’s director Cary Fukunaga and its writer and creator Patrick Somerville.

Cary Fukunaga and Emma Stone
Maniac Director Cary Fukunaga and Emma Stone (Victoria Jones/PA)

Theroux’s cousin – the documentary maker Louis Theroux – and TV presenter Carol Vorderman also attended.

Presenter Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman attends the premiere (Victoria Jones/PA)

© Press Association 2018

