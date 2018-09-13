Stella Parton buys fellow Celebrity MasterChef contestants wheeled shopping bags

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The country star compared cooking with her friends on the show to being in the kitchen with singing sister Dolly.

Celebrity MasterChef 2018

DJ and broadcaster Clara Amfo has revealed country singer Stella Parton bought her and their fellow Celebrity MasterChef contestants wheeled shopping bags as a gift.

Amfo, 34, became the latest famous cook to leave the kitchen during Thursday’s episode of the BBC One series.

While the show aired, the BBC Radio One host revealed on social media that Parton, 69, had bought her a consolation prize.

Amfo tweeted a photo of her bag, which featured a colourful pattern of owls.

Next to the picture she wrote: “So Stella Parton is the sweeeeetest woman ever, pure Southern charm and class, gave us all wheelie shoppers to save us dragging our stuff around!”

The younger sister of country music star Dolly Parton replied by saying how much she enjoyed her time with Amfo and former EastEnders and Loose Women actress Lisa Maxwell in the MasterChef kitchen.

Parton wrote: “You’re welcome! Love cooking with you girls – like I was cooking with my sisters back in Nashville!”

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One on Friday at 8.30pm.

