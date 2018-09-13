Justin Theroux: I'd give anything to be in one of my cousin Louis' documentaries

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The pair both attended the world premiere of Netflix show Maniac in London.

Maniac World Premiere - London

Actor Justin Theroux has said he would like to feature in one of his cousin Louis Theroux’s documentaries.

The American film and television star was speaking at the premiere of his new Netflix series Maniac at London’s Southbank Centre, which his journalist relative also attended.

The Mullholland Drive star is the nephew of Louis’ father, the travel writer Paul Theroux.

The actor said of the family reunion: “Hopefully we’re going to hang out later tonight. After the premiere, we’ll go to the party together.

“I would give anything to be the subject of one of his documentaries.

“I’ve been trying to convince him. Maybe he could come and live with me for a month?”

In Maniac Theroux plays Dr James K Mantleray, an inventor of a sequence of pills he claims can permanently repair mental illness or heartbreak, with no side-effects.

Starring alongside him in the the dark comedy are Academy Award winner Emma Stone and Oscar nominee Jonah Hill.

The pair play two strangers who are drawn into the late stages of Mantleray’s radical pharmaceutical trial.

© Press Association 2018

