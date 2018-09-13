Radio One DJ Clara Amfo has less than peachy time on Celebrity MasterChef

The presenter dropped her food seconds before it was to be served.

DJ and broadcaster Clara Amfo has become the latest famous cook to leave the kitchen on Celebrity MasterChef 2018.

The BBC Radio One presenter, 34, failed to win over judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with her two-course menu in the final challenge of Thursday’s episode.

Amfo struggled with timings and disaster struck with 90 seconds of cooking time left, when she dropped peaches she was grilling for her dessert while getting them out of the oven.

Both judges called Amfo out for overcooking the prawns in her jambalaya, a Cajun rice dish with peppers, celery, onion and tomatoes.

Wallace also gave the presentation of her pudding a negative review, remarking that her peaches with sour cream and crushed Amaretti biscuits looked “slung on” to the plate.

Following her exit Amfo said: “Honestly I don’t think I’ve done myself justice, which is the only thing that I’m disappointed about.

“But you know, I managed to do it. I managed to cook in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Through to compete for the last two places in the semi-finals are actress Lisa Maxwell, professional dancer AJ Pritchard, designer Jay Blades, and singer Stella Parton.

Parton, the younger sister of US country singer Dolly Parton, won plaudits from the judges with her brand of southern states cooking.

Country singer Stella Parton’s southern states style of cooking was praised by the judges (Shine TV/BBC)

In the final challenge she served up a menu of country fried chicken breast, paprika potatoes and creamy gravy followed by a banana and custard pudding with liqueur and shortbread biscuits.

Wallace described Parton’s chicken as perfectly cooked while Torode praised the sauce saying it was “very addictive”.

Commenting on the spiciness of the main course Wallace asked if Parton could serve a pitcher of beer to accompany her next offering.

Her pudding did not favour as well, with both judges remarking it lacked texture and was too sweet for their liking.

Following their judgment Parton, who serenaded Wallace with a song during the episode, said: “I’m proud of what I served.

“I’m not a fancy cook or a high-end cook. I’m used to it (food) being nurturing and comforting, I feel like I achieved that.”

Former The Bill star and Loose Women panellist Maxwell was named cook of the day by Torode.

Wallace described her sirloin steak in red wine and mushroom sauce with potatoes and lemon posset with blackberries as “two well made and well presented dishes”.

Torode also praised the hard work of Strictly professional Pritchard.

The judges considered sending Blades home after they deemed his Ackee and saltfish lacked spice.

However, it was ultimately Amfo who was eliminated.

During the episode the celebrities took part in a service in a professional kitchen.

Parton, Amfo and Maxwell cooked at The Swan restaurant at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre. Blades and Pritchard helped out in Soho steakhouse Sophie’s.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One on Friday at 8.30pm.

© Press Association 2018