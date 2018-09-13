Kiernan Shipka celebrates a sinister birthday in first Sabrina trailer

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Mad Men actress stars in the imagining of the origin story of Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

Kiernan Shipka

Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka is serenaded with a sinister rendition of Happy Birthday in the first teaser of the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

She is joined by what appears to be a coven of witches at her birthday party, and can also be seen kissing co-star Ross Lynch.

The brief teaser clip also shows a candlelit seance and a horned creature pacing through the woods.

Shipka, best known for playing Sally Draper in Mad Men, stars in the Netflix series as Sabrina Spellman who, on her 16th birthday, has to decide whether to sign the Devil’s book and becomes a full-fledged witch.

The show, adapted from the comic books and made by the team behind Riverdale, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina The Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft.

View this post on Instagram

Party time.

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

In it Sabrina wrestles to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina launches on Netflix on October 26.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore
[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

Sewing needles have been found DELIBERATELY hidden inside strawberries