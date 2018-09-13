Tel Aviv chosen to host Eurovision Song Contest

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Israel won the Eurovision this year with a flashy pop tune called Toy by Netta Barzilai.

Duke of Cambridge Middle East tour Day 4

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Tel Aviv next year, organisers have announced.

The Israeli government initially insisted on holding the competition in Jerusalem but following a backlash over the US recognition of Jerusalem as its capital and a fear of boycotts, it dropped the demand.

A Eurovision spokesman said they chose Tel Aviv, Israel’s cultural and commercial capital, because of its “creative and compelling bid”.

Israel won the Eurovision this year with a flashy pop tune called Toy by Netta Barzilai, who dazzled viewers with her feminist lyrics, unconventional appearance and signature chicken dance.

Her victory earned Israel the right to host next year’s contest.

“Eurovision is a perfect fit for our city, which has been internationally acclaimed for its vibrant energy, creative spirit, its lively cultural scene and its celebration of freedom,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. “We are looking forward to host a joyful and nonstop event in the spirit of Tel Aviv.”

In Europe, capital cities have usually played host to the competition but the city Israel considers its capital is not recognised as such by most of the international community.

Hosting the competition in Jerusalem could have presented a predicament for the public broadcasters that make up the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), sparking criticism that they would be taking sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The so-called BDS group — for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions — has called on the EBU, the contest’s sponsor, to boycott the Eurovision contest in Israel altogether.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed the area in a move that is not internationally recognised. Israel considers the entire city to be its capital while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Tel Aviv, which is hosting the event for the first time, says it expects around 20,000 tourists to visit the city.

The Eurovision semi-finals will be held in Tel Aviv on May 14 and 16 followed by the grand final on May 18.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore

[PIC] Tesco are selling a STUNNING version of the iconic Burberry coat Meghan Markle wore
Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland