Louise Redknapp and Amber Davies do a Dolly as they land 9 To 5 theatre roles

The famous film was released in 1980 and now the musical theatre version is coming to the West End.

Louise Redknapp and Love Island winner Amber Davies have signed up to star in the musical version of Dolly Parton’s famous film 9 To 5.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star and Eternal singer Redknapp will play Violet Newstead, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.

Louise Redknapp will star in the musical (Matt Alexander/PA)

Redknapp, who has recently been treading the boards as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and her footballer husband Jamie divorced last year after 19 years of marriage.

Davies has been cast as Judy Bernly, the character played by Jane Fonda in the film. 9 To 5: The Musical will run at London’s Savoy Theatre next year for a limited season.

Davies, who won Love Island with now ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay, has a musical theatre diploma.

Theatre star Natalie McQueen, whose credits include Kinky Boots and Les Miserables, will play the role of Dolly Parton’s character, Doralee Rhodes, and Brian Conley will play “sexist and egotistical” boss Franklin Hart.

9 To 5: The Musical has been written by Patricia Resnick, who penned the original screenplay for the film, with music and lyrics by Parton.

Tickets will go on sale on September 17 and the production will run at the Savoy Theatre from January 28 to August 31.

