Chris Evans ponders unusual middle names for his twins

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The DJ has given the twins the monikers while wife Natasha Shishmanian is pregnant.

Chris Evans leaves Radio 2

Chris Evans says he could give his twins the middle names Ping and Pong when they are born.

The DJ gave the twins the monikers while wife Natasha Shishmanian is pregnant.

He told Janet Jackson, a guest on his Breakfast Show: “We call them Ping and Pong because they are the unborns. We have a working title!”

But he added: “It’s so cute I want to keep them as the names Ping and Pong.”

When singer Jackson asked whether he meant nicknames, Evans replied: “Or middle names.”

Evans and Shishmanian are already parents to sons Noah and Eli.

The DJ recently announced he would be returning to Virgin Radio and leaving his breakfast slot on Radio 2.

