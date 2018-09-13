Chase star says Bradley Walsh's Doctor Who role is affecting filming

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Walsh was unveiled as a companion to the new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 - London

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has said host Bradley Walsh’s new role in Doctor Who has affected filming for the quiz show.

Hegerty, known as the The Governess on the ITV quiz, revealed shows being aired now were shot a year ago.

Walsh, 58, landed a role in Doctor Who alongside the new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker and is struggling to find time to film new episodes of The Chase, Hegerty said.

Anne Hegerty
Anne Hegerty is one of the Chasers on ITV quiz show (Ian West/PA)

She told the Mirror: “It can be hard going. The problem this year (is) Bradley has been so unavailable as he has been doing Doctor Who.

“Bradley was very determined that the one thing he was not going to give up was The Chase.”

She added: “We stopped filming for a few months when Bradley did Doctor Who. We did some shows in April and June. (But) I have not filmed since July.”

Walsh has hosted The Chase since 2009. Last year, it was revealed he would be a companion to Whittaker’s doctor, alongside Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

The first episode of the new series of Doctor Who will air on Sunday October 7, a departure from its usual Saturday night slot.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

[WIN] 6,000 Wedding Package with The Wedding Journal Show

[WIN] 6,000 Wedding Package with The Wedding Journal Show

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage
Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings