British teenager Courtney Hadwin reaches America's Got Talent final

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

An impressed Simon Cowell called her a "bundle of excitement".

The Greatest Dancer

British teenager Courtney Hadwin has reached the final of America’s Got Talent.

The 14-year-old, from the village of Hesleden, County Durham, was one of five acts to make it through from Wednesday’s semi-finals after winning a public vote.

They joined five other acts who had already advanced. The semi-final, held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, was opened with a performance from K-pop superstars BTS.

The group was greeted by screaming fans as they performed their hit single Idol.

Courtney appeared emotional when she was told she was through and thanked her father, Paul, who was waiting backstage.

During the first leg of the semi-final on Tuesday, Courtney performed a cover of Steppenwolf’s 1969 hit Born To Be Wild, leading judge Simon Cowell to praise her as a “bundle of excitement” and a “maniac”.

Cowell’s fellow judge, Howie Mandel, had used his golden buzzer on Courtney earlier in the season, meaning she skipped a stage and went straight through to the live shows.

America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell called Courtney Hadwin a ‘maniac’ following her America’s Got Talent performance (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Following her semi-final performance, he said: “You were born to be wild! This was wild! You were amazing. My prediction is you’re going to be the winner.”

Model Heidi Klum, the third judge, was also impressed and said the schoolgirl was “authentic and original”.

However, Spice Girl Mel B thought Courtney looked nervous. Courtney is widely considered the favourite in the competition, after impressing judges with covers of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle and James Brown‘s Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag.

The winner of America’s Got Talent season 13 will be crowned during a two-night final beginning on September 18.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage
Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam
Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland