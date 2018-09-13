British star Ella Mai says her US popularity is 'insane'

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She has been nominated for two American Music Awards.

5012af4d-0c66-4c56-b5e8-32a27e9c5a28

British star Ella Mai described her success in the US as “insane” following the popularity of her song Boo’d Up.

The London-born singer-songwriter, 23, saw her single reach number five in the charts across the Atlantic and it has so far spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

But it failed to replicate that success in the UK, peaking at number 52 in July.

Usually, British stars find breaking America the toughest challenge and Mai said she is delighted with how her career is developing.

She told the Press Association: “I don’t think there’s much of a difference, success is success and it’s really in the eye of the beholder how you view and count your success but I have had a lot of recognition in America, more so than at home, but it’s picking up now.

“But I think to be able to fly the flag over here, I think everyone’s really proud of me and that’s a great feeling.

“I definitely am very happy it happened this way, sometimes I feel like it’s really difficult to break America, and being from England, a lot of people want to break America and that’s the hardest thing.

“The fact I was able to do it – and I’m still working on it now – I’ve been blessed.”

View this post on Instagram

just think of me as the pages in your diary.

A post shared by Ella Mai (@ellamai) on

Mai credits her US success with being signed to an American label and having an American producer.

As soon as she signed a record deal, she moved to the US and described the last year as a “dream”.

She said: “It’s been insane. I feel like it’s something you dream about when you’re little and you question whether it can really come true. And this year it’s come true for me so I’m just really excited.”

Mai was nominated for two American Music Awards on Wednesday, and will be up against Rihanna and SZA for the best female in the soul/R&B category when the gong is handed out in October.

Boo’d Up is also nominated for Favourite Song in the soul/R&B category.

She said it was “incredible” to be nominated, adding: “To be up there with such talented, great females, I’m really excited so we’ll see what happens.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'
Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019