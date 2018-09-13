Rebecca Ferguson says it's tough to be 'northern, working-class and talented'

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The singer reflected on the career of Liverpool-born Cilla Black.

Rebecca Ferguson at Studio Three of Abbey Road Studios, London

Singer Rebecca Ferguson has said it’s tough to be “northern, working-class and talented”.

The Liverpool-born performer has said the gifted people with her background have to be more resilient in order to make it.

Former X-Factor contestant Ferguson has recorded a duet on an upcoming orchestral release of fellow Liverpudlian Cilla Black’s greatest hits.

She has praised the strength of the singer and TV presenter who refused to change as she achieved fame.

Speaking ahead of the release of the album, which includes contribution from Sir Cliff Richard and Sheridan Smith, Ferguson said: “It’s so hard to be northern, working-class and have talent.

“I think when you first move down to London there is a bit of pressure, and you have to be that little bit more resilient.

Cilla Black's son Robert Willis and Rebecca Ferguson at Abbey Road Studios
Cilla Black's son Robert Willis and Rebecca Ferguson at Abbey Road Studios

“It’s a lot of pressure for talented people from different backgrounds. It’s harder to get that breakthrough. That’s something I’ve noticed, when you’re trying to get that moment to change your life.

“This is a male-dominated industry.”

Ferguson has offed her vocals to a version of Anyone Who Had Heart on the upcoming orchestral album.

She believes Black was an example to others in overcoming the pressure to conform.

“Cilla is of course the girl from Liverpool who did well, and who fought to do well, in a male-dominated industry,” said Ferguson.

“She was a national treasure, and got where she was in that male-dominated world, she must have had real strength, and of course kept the whole ‘alright chuck’.

“There is definitely pressure, and she just didn’t seem to care.”

The new orchestral album with duets is set for release on November 16.

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

