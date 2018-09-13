Sir Cliff Richard hails Cilla Black as 'one of Britain's greatest stars'

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The pop star has recorded new material alongside Black's old tracks.

TV Times 60th exhibition

Sir Cliff Richard has said he will always remember his friend Cilla Black as a “one of Britain’s greatest stars’.

The veteran pop star has sung in duet with the remastered vocals of his late friend for an upcoming album, Cilla with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sir Cliff has said that although Black was forever on our TV screens with her sparkling personality, he will always be stunned by her vocal talents.

Black had a string of hits in the 1960s, included Alfie and Anyone Who Had Heart, which made her a household name and will be included on the upcoming album.

Cliff Richard and Cilla Black at Wimbledon
Cliff Richard and Cilla Black (Nick Potts/PA)

Sir Cliff said: “I am happy to be associated with one of Britain’s greatest stars. Love you chuck.

“Cilla was a huge TV success. She and her personality, literally, filled our screens year after year.

“But I will always remember her as a fabulous singer.

“That is how her career started, and I am so glad that once again, with the release of this CD, we will be reminded of just how good a singer she was.“

Black’s son Robert Willis is hoping that the new album, which features paired vocals from Sheridan Smith and Rebecca Ferguson, will help people connect with his mother’s music again.

Robert Willis, the eldest son of Cilla Black, at Studio Three of Abbey Road Studios, London
Robert Willis, the eldest son of Cilla Black, at Studio Three of Abbey Road Studios, London (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “He [Sir Cliff] was a very dear friend. He was there for her when she was alive. And he’s still there for her.

“When he sang, there was so much emotion there.”

The orchestral album is set for release on November 16.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage