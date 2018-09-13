Stella Parton: Dolly would have been freaked out by the MasterChef kitchen

13th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The country star also said that taking part in the cooking series was worse than going through labour.

Stella Parton

Singer Stella Parton has said she did not ask her sister Dolly for advice before taking part in Celebrity MasterChef – because she is the better cook.

The singer and younger sister of the 9 To 5 star has also said that taking part in the cooking show was exhausting and that she would rather go through labour, but that judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were “adorable”.

Parton, 69, told the Press Association that she “didn’t ask Dolly for any advice” before going into the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

“I would say I’m a better cook than her. I don’t need her advice!

Dolly and Stella Parton
Dolly and Stella Parton (MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock)

“And I don’t think she would have done better than me in that kitchen, it would have freaked her out as well.”

Parton admittedly found the competition tricky because of the intensity of the challenges, the style of food required, and because the measuring system is completely different to what she is used to.

The musician, who was born in Tennessee, said: “The time limits were a huge stress for us all, we had such short time to do our challenges.

“To me, the kitchen has always been a place of therapy, and I think of it as a place to zone out and create something nourishing and to lay on a celebration for people I love.

“So in a way, MasterChef was a gobsmack to me – I couldn’t believe I talked myself into this.

“And the other thing that was challenging for me… we have a different measuring system and temperature on the stove was really confusing for me, but I got through it the best I could, and I don’t think I’m too much worse for wear.”

The country music star added: “I consider myself more of a kettle cook, I’m great with stews and soups and things you can cook in one pot.

“The style of cooking I do is from the South. That’s my forte, and on MasterChef you have to do a plate, a presentation of a meat and a side and then a glaze or whatever.”

A vegetarian, Parton said having to cook with meat products was an added difficulty, as was the professional kitchen, which was not designed for her as a left-handed person.

She joked: “It was like having a baby, I would almost rather have had a baby than do MasterChef. There were certainly labour pains!

Celebrity MasterChef
(L-R) Lisa Maxwell, Stella Parton and Clara Amfo in Celebrity MasterChef (BBC/Shine TV Ltd)

“It was a good experience, but it was a nightmare.”

But she said she did enjoy the experience, and enjoyed producing food for Torode and Wallace.

Parton said: “Oh, they’re adorable. Both of them have completely different personalities but each one of them has their endearing qualities and it was good to work with them, they were sweet.”

Parton, who had a string of country music hits in the 1970s and has released several studio albums over the years, said that being in the MasterChef kitchen was more nerve-wracking than performing to thousands of people.

“I was totally out of my zone,” she said.

“When I’m in concert or in the studio, it’s like you’re offering what you have and that’s what I know, and once the curtain comes up you’d better be prepared.

“And if you’re not, you can bluff your way with a sense of humour and good attitude, which I’ve done a lot in my life.

“I’m at home on the stage, but the MasterChef kitchen was a bit of a challenge.”

Celebrity MasterChef airs at 8pm on Thursday on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage