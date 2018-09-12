Video shows Harvey Weinstein propositioning woman who has accused him of rape

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Lawyers for the Hollywood mogul said the footage showed 'nothing forceful'.

Animal Ball - London

A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein fondling a woman who accused him of rape.

The video aired on Wednesday by Sky News was recorded by Melissa Thompson when she met Weinstein at his office in 2011.

It shows Weinstein propositioning Thompson and caressing her shoulder during a business presentation.

The video shows Thompson reacting with discomfort but also joking about his advances, saying that “data is hot”.

‘Cinema Against AIDS Cannes 2002’ Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein in Cannes (Anthony Harvey/PA)

In a lawsuit filed in June, Thompson said Weinstein raped her that evening at a hotel.

Only portions of the video were aired on Sky.

Weinstein’s lawyer says the full video “demonstrates that there is nothing forceful” and shows “casual, if not awkward, flirting from both parties”.

Weinstein has been charged in New York with assaulting three women, but not Thompson.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage
Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Met Éireann have released the FULL list of storm names for 2018/2019

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns