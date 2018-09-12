Sam Taylor-Johnson was offered 'nothing' after Fifty Shades

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The film-maker directed the movie in 2015.

Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sam Taylor-Johnson has said she was offered “nothing” after directing Fifty Shades Of Grey, despite the film’s success.

The 2015 adaptation of EL James’ steamy novel made more than £435 million at the worldwide box office, but the English film-maker has been quoted as saying that it did not lead to piles of offers.

Fifty Shades Of Grey poster
Fifty Shades Of Grey poster (Universal Studios)

She told IndieWire: “You would be surprised at how …No, you wouldn’t be surprised, sadly. Nothing. 

“I literally was scrambling still, in exactly the same position I was prior to that.

“I’d say to my agent, ‘I love this book. I really love it. What’s the deal with it?’

“‘They’re going to Steven, Steven, David, David, and John’.”

“But I know I’m fully capable.”

Taylor-Johnson, 51, went on: “It drives me crazy, not just for myself, because I have all that experience and I’m pretty ballsy, I can punch through doors when they’ve slammed in my face.

“But I still want to weep at the sense of inequality, let alone for other young filmmakers trying to make their way, or someone who’s made their first film trying to get their second film.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT
Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy