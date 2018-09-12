Reality stars dazzle on King Of Thieves red carpet

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Several celebrities turned out in London to see the film about the Hatton Garden heist.

Lydia Bright

Lydia Bright did not let the autumn chill get in the way of style as she walked the red carpet at the King Of Thieves premiere in a backless dress.

The television star turned heads as she arrived at the screening in London in the silky olive dress, which featured a very low back and a slit up the side.

Lydia Bright at the King Of Thieves premiere
Lydia Bright (PA)

She faced competition in the fashion stakes from fellow reality star Megan McKenna, who wore an eye-catching black kimono-style dress covered in sparkles.

Megan McKenna at the premiere
Megan McKenna (PA)

Love islander Rosie Williams won more than a few glances of her own in a tight white lace outfit which showed off her curves.

Rosie Williams on red carpet
Rosie Williams (PA)

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and former Miss England Georgia Horsley both opted for animal print, with Moffatt in black trousers and a leopard print jacket and Horsley in a long-sleeved tiger print dress.

Scarlett Moffatt on the red carpet
Scarlett Moffatt (PA)
Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones on the red carpet
Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones (PA)

The film tells the story of the 2015 Hatton Garden hesist.

