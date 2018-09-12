Here are the nominees for the American Music Awards

Drake and Cardi B lead the pack.

Drake and Cardi B lead the way at the American Music Awards, with eight nominations.

The awards, which are voted for by fans, will be presented at a ceremony in October.

Camila Cabello could win her first AMA as a solo artist after departing Fifth Harmony, while Taylor Swift could surpass Whitney Houston for the most wins by a female artist.

Elsewhere, there were nods for Ed Sheeran, BTS and Ariana Grande.

Below is a list of the main nominees.

– Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift

– New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION

– Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – Finesse
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

– Tour of the year
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2

– Favourite Music Video
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Drake – God’s Plan

– Favourite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes

– Favourite Male Artist pop/rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

– Favourite Female Artist pop/rock
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift

– Favourite Duo or Group pop/rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos

– Favourite Album pop/rock
Drake – Scorpion
Ed Sheeran – Divide
Taylor Swift – Reputation

– Favourite Song pop/rock
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana
Drake – God’s Plan
Ed Sheeran – Perfect

– Favourite Artist rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

– Favourite Album rap/hip-hop
Drake – Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert – Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys

– Favourite Song rap/hip-hop
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Drake – God’s Plan
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

– Favourite Male Artist soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

– Favourite Female Artist soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA

– Favourite Album soul/R&B
Khalid – American Teen
SZA – CTRL
XXXTENTACION – 17

– Favourite Song soul/R&B
Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – Finesse

– Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
P!NK
Ed Sheeran

The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, will take place on October 9.

© Press Association 2018

