Here are the nominees for the American Music Awards

Drake and Cardi B lead the way at the American Music Awards, with eight nominations.

The awards, which are voted for by fans, will be presented at a ceremony in October.

Camila Cabello could win her first AMA as a solo artist after departing Fifth Harmony, while Taylor Swift could surpass Whitney Houston for the most wins by a female artist.

Congrats to @Drake! He is tied for the most nominations this year with EIGHT. 💪 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/OdOmMmnv9v — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018

Elsewhere, there were nods for Ed Sheeran, BTS and Ariana Grande.

Below is a list of the main nominees.

– Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

– New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

– Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Bruno Mars & Cardi B – Finesse

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

– Tour of the year

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

– Favourite Music Video

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Drake – God’s Plan

– Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

– Favourite Male Artist pop/rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

– Favourite Female Artist pop/rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

– Favourite Duo or Group pop/rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

– Favourite Album pop/rock

Drake – Scorpion

Ed Sheeran – Divide

Taylor Swift – Reputation

– Favourite Song pop/rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana

Drake – God’s Plan

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

– Favourite Artist rap/hip-hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

– Favourite Album rap/hip-hop

Drake – Scorpion

Lil Uzi Vert – Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys

– Favourite Song rap/hip-hop

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Drake – God’s Plan

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

– Favourite Male Artist soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

– Favourite Female Artist soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

– Favourite Album soul/R&B

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – CTRL

XXXTENTACION – 17

– Favourite Song soul/R&B

Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Bruno Mars & Cardi B – Finesse

– Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, will take place on October 9.

