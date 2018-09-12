Singer Elvis Costello 'right as rain' after cancer op

The star said he had 'a lodger that needed to be removed from the premises'.

Elvis Costello has said he is feeling “right as rain” and “extremely lucky” after his cancer operation.

Earlier this summer the musician cancelled the remaining dates on his European tour after being advised to rest following surgery for a “small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy”.

Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday, the singer, 64, said the problem had been taken care of.

“I got extremely lucky and it goes to prove you have to keep up with your checks,” he said.

“They did discover that there was something, shall we say a lodger, that needed to be removed from the premises.”

Elvis Costello

The star, whose real name is Declan Patrick MacManus, said after having an operation he did not calculate enough recovery time.

“I got into my tour and I realised I didn’t have my usual energies and I thought I was going to cheat people, so I then had to explain,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there are some publications that chose to make it sound a lot more frightening than it really was.

“I made a very coherent statement to tell people, make sure you do as I do, keep up with the checks and then you might be lucky like I am to completely take care of something.

“I had a procedure, I feel right as rain.”

