Idles and Arctic Monkeys lead nominations for 2018 Q Awards

The 1975 and Florence + The Machine are also up for two prizes each.

Arctic Monkeys and Bristol punk band Idles lead the nominations for the 2018 Q Awards, the music magazine has announced.

After their second album, Joy As An Act Of Resistance, landed in the UK top five, Idles have been included in the best breakthrough category while their latest record is up for best album.

The two bands will go head to head for the latter prize with the Alex Turner-fronted group also nominated for Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino.

Arctic Monkeys have been shortlisted for best act in the world today (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Sheffield rock band will take on The 1975, Florence + The Machine, Kendrick Lamar, St Vincent and Paul Weller for the accolade of best act in the world today.

Also up for two prizes are The 1975, US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae, French synth act Christine and The Queens, and south London band Goat Girl.

Former Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher are also among the nominees.

Noel is up against Canadian rapper Drake and Ed Sheeran for best solo artist. Liam will be hoping to retain the best live act title he won at last year’s awards.

Noel and Liam Gallagher (Zak Hussein/PA)

The editor of Q Magazine, Ted Kessler, said: “We’ve thought for a while at Q that in a digital world where streaming music is so ubiquitous, the old barriers between musical genres are meaningless.

“All that matters is whether a song has power, or if an artist makes something to become lost within.

“These shortlists – where Janelle Monae’s future-funk rubs shoulders with Goat Girl’s garage-punk in best track, or where Kendrick Lamar could just as easily be the best act in the world today as Paul Weller – prove that.

“Unlike some music awards, artists are not nominated by their representatives, nor is there a fee to be paid upon entry.

“It’s decided by the readers and the writers of Q alone, and consequently these shortlists represent the very best of music now.”

The winners will decided by a public vote on the magazine’s website, with voting closing on Thursday October 5.

The results will be announced at London’s Roundhouse venue on Wednesday October 17.

The ceremony will be followed by am intimate sold-out gig that will see Idles and best live act nominees Wolf Alice perform.

