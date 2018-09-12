BTS make history with American Music Award nomination

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

They are the first Korean group to be nominated for an AMA.

BTS have made history by becoming the first Korean group to be nominated for an American Music Award.

The seven-piece K-pop band have been recognised in the favourite social artist category, though they have heavyweight competition in the form of Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.

The awards are voted for by fans and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in October.

The nomination caps a successful year for BTS and its members V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM and J-Hope.

In August they became the first K-pop group to enter the top 40 of the UK singles chart after their song Idol landed at number 21.

They also claimed their third top 20 album in the UK with Love Yourself: Answer.

Earlier that month, the band celebrated breaking Taylor Swift’s record for the biggest music video debut on YouTube.

Their video for Idol was viewed more than 45 million times in the first 24 hours of its release, surpassing Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, which earned 43.2 million views in 2017.

© Press Association 2018

