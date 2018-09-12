Algerian singer Rachid Taha dies aged 59

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The singer who blended Arabic music with rock and techno died after suffering a heart attack at his home in the Paris suburbs.

France Obit Taha

France-based Algerian singer Rachid Taha has died at the age of 59.

His record label, Naive, said the singer who blended Arabic music with rock and techno died overnight after suffering a heart attack at his home in the Paris suburbs.

Taha recently finished an album due for release in 2019.

France Obit Taha
French singer Catherine Ringer and Rachid Taha perform during the 30th Victoires de la Musique ceremony in Paris (Jacques Brinon/AP)

He was scheduled to film the first music video for one of the new songs, Je Suis Africain, this weekend.

With the group Carte De Sejour, Taha caused a stir in France in 1986 with a husky-voiced rocky cover of singer and songwriter Charles Trenet’s sentimental, patriotic Douce France.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

Ryan Thomas gets emotional watching Celebrity Big Brother footage