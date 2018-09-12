Coen brothers return to Old West in first trailer for Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The anthology film will stream on Netflix.

Inside Llewyn Davis screening - 57th BFI London Film Festival

The Coen brothers return to the violent Old West in the first trailer for their new anthology movie The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.

The clip opens with James Franco as a cowboy walking into a deserted saloon and also shows him facing the hangman’s noose on multiple occasions.

The project marks a return to the Western for the directing duo, who are also responsible for True Grit and No Country For Old Men.

Tim Blake Nelson plays the title character, who shows off his fast trigger finger in a saloon shoot-out, while Liam Neeson run a theatrical touring show and can be seen dressed in a fur coat and setting up a theatre.

The anthology will tie in several stories about different Western characters, including those played by Tom Waits, Brendan Gleeson and Zoe Kazan.

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs will stream on Netflix on November 16.

© Press Association 2018

