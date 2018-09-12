Stephen Mangan and Lara Pulver join London cast of Guys And Dolls

Stephen Mangan and Lara Pulver are among the latest stars announced for the cast of the London production of Guys And Dolls.

Olivier Award-winner Pulver, known for her TV roles in Sherlock and Spooks, will play Sarah Brown in the musical at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Mangan, who was in the West End earlier this year in an anniversary production of Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party, joins the cast as the narrator.

Stephen Mangan is joining the cast for the Royal Albert Hall production of Guys And Dolls (Ian West/PA)

Their castings were announced alongside those of Holby City star Sharon D Clarke and Paul Nicholas, the actor best known for appearing in the BBC’s 1980s sitcom Just Good Friends.

They join previously announced cast members including Adrian Lester, Jason Manford, Meow Meow, Clive Rowe and Joe Stilgoe.

Guys And Dolls is set to come to the Royal Albert Hall for three performances between October 19-20, directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear and featuring the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

This will be the first time it has ever been presented in its entirety at the venue.

Olivier Award-winner Lara Pulver is joining the London production of Guys And Dolls (Ian West/PA)

Guys And Dolls – which was adapted into a 1955 film starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra – is set in New York and has a story based on gamblers, gangsters and nightclub singers.

It features some of Broadway’s best known songs, including Luck Be A Lady, Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat and My Time Of Day.

