Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of Stormi and cousin Chicago together

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The picture was liked more than 1.9 million times within an hour of being posted.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala - New York

Kylie Jenner shared a rare picture of her daughter Stormi and her cousin Chicago together.

Jenner, 21, gave birth to Stormi in February, two weeks after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, welcomed Chicago via a surrogate.

On Tuesday, the babies were pictured lying next to each other while wearing matching pink pyjamas.

View this post on Instagram

slumber party 🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner posted the picture to her Instagram page with the caption: “Slumber party.” Within an hour of being shared, the post had been liked more than 1.9 million times.

In July 2017, Beyonce posted the first picture of her twins, Rumi and Sir, which took one hour to reach the 1.7 million mark.

Jenner herself holds the record for the most liked Instagram picture from February this year. Her first image of Stormi has been liked 18 million times from her 114 million followers.

Jenner and Kardashian West’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the most recent picture: “Honestly I just can nottttttttt.”

Stormi is Jenner’s first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, while Chicago is Kardashian West’s third child with her husband Kanye West.

The 37-year-old is also mother to North, five, and two-year-old Saint.

Earlier this week, make-up mogul Jenner opened up on how pregnancy affected her body.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she said: “Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age. But I really don’t care.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kirstie Alley wrongly declared WINNER of CBB before the real champion was announced

Kirstie Alley wrongly declared WINNER of CBB before the real champion was announced
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam
These FOUR Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These FOUR Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland