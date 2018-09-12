Brooklyn Beckham shows off new tattoo similar to father David's ink

12th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The teenager has several tattoos.

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2017 - London

Brooklyn Beckham showed off a new tattoo similar to his father’s inking.

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria shared a picture of his new ink with his 11.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Brooklyn, the couple’s oldest child, has a group of cherubs with flowers in their hands on his chest.

View this post on Instagram

Bloody love it mate xxx @_dr_woo_ 🌷🌷

A post shared by bb🌷 (@brooklynbeckham) on

In the caption he revealed it had been done by celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, adding: “Bloody love it mate”.

Brooklyn’s former England international footballer father is known for his heavily tattooed body and boasts a similar cherub inking on his chest.

Beckham has Jesus Christ being helped up by two of the winged beings.

Brooklyn, a photographer, has a string of other tattoos. On his stomach he has another cherub while over his heart he has the words ‘mama’s boy’.

He also has ‘Mum’ written in a heart at the top of his left arm and ‘Made in England’ written on his foot.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These FOUR Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These FOUR Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam
One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'

Katie Price SACKED from job after she 'spiralled out of control'
WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns

WARNING: All batches of pure baby water URGENTLY RECALLED over safety concerns
[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland